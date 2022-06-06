Shakira would have caught Gerard Piqué with another woman in his bachelor apartment, according to Hola Chile

According to the presenters of the renowned Latin program hello chilithe Shakira and Gerard Pique split occurred because the Colombian would have caught the FC Barcelona star in his old bachelor apartment with the alleged 20-year-old girl.

Apparently, Gerard Piqué would have been seen very often on Muntaner street in Barcelona. The rumors of infidelity had already tarnished the couple. Unlike the previous times, this time the photos of the athlete would prove infidelity. “Apparently Shakira caught him In Situ in the apartment that he has as a bachelor. They settled in a nice house in a well-to-do area of ​​Barcelona. But he never sold… He never sold his bachelor apartment… It seems that in some of the many trips that Piqué made with Barcelona he met a flight attendant… It seems that she would be the girl in question… 20 years old, he is 35 and Shakira 45 years…”, they assured in hello chili.

The rest that they mentioned is what many of us know. However, they remembered that Shakira had established herself with Barcelona for Gerard Piqué. It seems that the Colombian would be planning to leave Spain. Currently, Shakira has a show on the air NBChis new reality “Dancing With Myself” which is recorded in Los Angeles, so it could also be an option for the singer.

Of course, they emphasized the crises during these 12 years that have existed in the couple and that have supposedly intensified in recent months. Apparently, Shakira and Pique They have already begun to discuss that for the custody of their children: Milan Y Sasha. Hello Chile presumes that they will find everything in the courts for this.

For now, they only confirmed the separation with a very short and concise message on social networks. They have continued to post on social media, but it has nothing to do with this. Shakira would have taken advantage of the situation to clarify that the ambulance that she attended to her house was due to a fall that she suffered in her father. Shakira He denied that it was due to an anxiety attack.

Recently Shakira showed up at the Cannes Film Festival and was seen smiling and posing with a tremendous neckline for the photographers. As for her musical career a few days ago and in the midst of her separation scandal, the Colombian reached a billion views on Spotify with his themeHips Don’t Lie“.

As for your theme ringing with Raww Alexander“Congratulations” had close to 40 million views on Youtube. But, when rumors arose that the lyrics would have been dedicated by Shakira to Gerard Piqué due to his infidelity, of course they went to 71 million in a matter of days.

Keep reading:

Gerard Piqué would have been with a 20-year-old blonde in the alleged infidelity to Shakira

Shakira takes off her underwear to dance and starts following Henry Cavill on Instagram

Shakira poses in a “babydoll” with a robot and wishes Happy Easter on Instagram

Shakira and Piqué reappear amid rumors of infidelity (VIDEO)

Shakira and Piqué are caught together in the middle of the scandal of an alleged separation

