Shakira would have obtained custody of her children, Pique sets her conditions

After the thunderclap caused by the separation of the Shakira-Piqué couple, the singer and the footballer would have agreed on the custody of their children, on several astonishing conditions.

After twelve years of common life and the birth of two children Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, the rumors of the footballer’s infidelity got the better of their union. Officially separated, for almost two months, the couple would have reached an agreement on the custody of their two sons, reported the Spanish media Telemundo. The singer would thus have obtained the right to leave to live with her two children in the United States, more precisely in Miami, while their father will remain for the moment in Spain.

An alleged financial agreement

An agreement which, according to the Iberian media, would have given rise to several weeks of negotiations between the two stars, and which the footballer would have finally accepted. According to rumors, Shakira would have agreed to pay 20% of a debt, of more than two million, contracted by her ex-husband, even though the singer is being prosecuted for tax evasion in Spain and that she refuses any agreement, saying she is ready to go to court. The Spanish prosecutor’s office also announced on Friday that it was asking for eight years in prison against the Colombian singer, and must set a trial date.

More unusual, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” would also pay for five trips a year in first class so that the footballer could come and see his children. Gerad Pique also hopes to be able to get closer to them soon, as he plans to sign at Inter Miami.