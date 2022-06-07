Shakira would have tried twice to save her relationship with Gerard Piqué – People – Culture

TheShakira and Gerard Piqué separation It has been one of the most commented topics during the last days. This, since the rumors of a alleged infidelity of the Barcelona footballer with a 20-year-old girl.

Although the couple has not given details about the reasons for their breakup, they did confirm with a brief message that they have started the separation process and asked for privacy to deal with this situation.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement said.

Shakira and Piqué met at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and, as a product of their 12-year relationship, they have two children: Milan and Sasha.

now many they speculate on how their millionaire estate will be divided and who will have custody of the childrensince Spanish media assure that the Colombian singer would be thinking of leaving Barcelona.

Was there infidelity?

The journalist José Antonio Avilés, from the program ‘Viva la vida’ on ‘Telecinco’, affirms that, apparently, the decision to send the statement was solely Shakira’s and Piqué was very surprised.

Avilés, who claimed to have spoken with a source “very close” to Piqué, commented that this person assured him that “there has been no infidelity on his part.”

In addition, the journalist said that the same source told him that the singer and the footballer had decided three years ago to start an open relationship.

“Their agreement would have been: ‘you do what you want and I do what I want, but facing the gallery we are still a couple,'” Avilés explained about the alleged agreement. However, this information has not been confirmed by the couple.

Shakira would have tried twice to save the relationship

According to the medium ’20minutes’, The Barranquilla singer would have tried twice to resume the relationship with Piquébut the link between the two was already broken.

According to the Spanish press, the Catalan footballer would have returned to his bachelor apartment located in the center of Barcelona, ​​which is on three floors and has a pool and terrace. Piqué would have bought him for 4.5 million euros before meeting Shakira, so his value now would be higher.

This week they were both seen in the Czech Republic supporting their son Milan in a baseball championship, however, they remained in separate places.

Pique first flew back to Barcelona and Shakira traveled hours later with her two children. The press captured images of the arrival of both to the Spanish city and journalists from the ‘Telecinco’ media commented that “Shakira looks calm, making an effort to smile and be nice to people who approach her. Piqué, however, is more crestfallen”.

