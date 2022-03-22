you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The couple has been together for almost 12 years.
Instagram: 3gerardpique and Shakira
The Colombian singer was not far behind and spoke about the match.
March 21, 2022, 08:32 AM
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, and Joan Laporta, president, came out onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu after the match to celebrate the resounding victory of his team in the classic against Real Madrid (0-4) together with members of the coaching staff and the board of directors.
Both once again demonstrated the great relationship that exists between them, sharing a hug and gestures of affection after taking the souvenir and celebration photo on the pitch.
message with feeling
A classic in which Xavi got his doctorate by tactically beating the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, showing that he has changed the face of the team after 134 days in a position to which he came to replace Ronald Koeman.
This 0-4 of Barcelona over Real Madrid has given a lot. Sure, it’s a world classic and the stars of the show haven’t stopped talking.
One of them was Shakira, the Colombian singer and wife of the Catalan defender, Gerard Piqué, who in social networks emoted his concept of commitment.
“Gerard doesn’t let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It’s not because he’s my husband, but he’s the best center back in the world. I said!” wrote the music star.
Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It’s not because he’s my husband, but he’s the best center back in the world.
I said! pic.twitter.com/mYrvqs3EMa
— Shakira (@shakira) March 20, 2022
