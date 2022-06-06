Shakira: “You think you’re in a sincere relationship, but it’s not that real”

PFew thought that one of the most important couples of recent years would end after twelve years of relationship. Shakira and Gerard Pique they separate after 12 years of relationship, although the singer already warned before.

The last days the communication agency of singer made official what was rumored after the latest information. But the Colombian already left signs that coexistence with the soccer player of the FC Barcelona suffer significant wear.

The actress was a few weeks ago promoting her latest success I congratulate you all over the world. and in the program this morning left some surprising statements about the meaning of the lyrics of his song.

“You think you’re in a sincere relationship, but it’s not as real as you thought,” he replied. Shakira To the question. He also stressed that he wanted to “know the truth.”

In recent weeks it has been rumored that the meaning of the song could hide a couple crisis with Gerard Pique. Judging by these words, it seems that the letter of I congratulate you if it hides something.

El Peridico has already published that the central defender is living in a single apartment after rumors of infidelity by the player in recent weeks.

different information

Other information suggests that the couple agreed to an open relationship and that the player’s environment would not understand the decision made by the singer with the statement issued.

In the meantime, both try to maintain discretion and privacy at this time. Pique and Shakira They met in 2010 and have two children together.