Shakira’s controversial Barcelona home – all the details

Shakira has recently made headlines due to allegations of tax evasion – and her beautiful home in Barcelona is linked to the drama.

The singer is accused of defrauding the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros in taxes while living in Barcelona.

It is reported that she listed the Bahamas as her main place of residence from 2012 to 2014, while the legal team insists it was in fact Spain.

Shakira maintains her innocence and has rejected a proposed settlement by the prosecution in her tax evasion case – and is now set to go to trial, her team has confirmed.

So what do we know about Shakira’s dream home in Barcelona?

Shakira first bought the property in 2015 with her ex-partner Gerard Pique and they have lived there with their sons Sasha and Milan. After their split, Shakira stayed in the house, and hearing how amazing it is inside, we don’t blame her.

Shakira has a beautiful house

The home is worth $5.9 million and includes 1,500 square feet of space. Inside there are seven bedrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool and a gym.

Located in the Pedralbes district, an affluent neighborhood, Shakira’s house is one of the best.

The interiors are ultra-modern with the living room having a neutral theme, a cloud-shaped sofa, a huge TV screen and floor-to-ceiling windows. It has been furnished with cream pillows and a very soft carpet.

The star is filming in her gorgeous home

If you think this place sounds pretty jaw-dropping, wait until you check out the private island Shakira owns in the Bahamas.

The singer shelled out $16 million for a slice of paradise, buying a 700-acre piece of land that was jointly purchased by Shakira, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Spanish pop star Alejandro Sanz. There are rumors that it will be turned into a holiday retreat for other artists, which sounds dreamy.

