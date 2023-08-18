Entertainment

Shakira’s duet that went viral on the network: “I don’t know if my partner is with me because of him”

Elton Gardner
There are many theories that run through public opinion that we all have a hidden double in some corner of the world. A statement that is not supported scientifically and technically, but which is especially true because of the large number of people they meet in person or on social networks, a person with whom they share facial and physical characteristics, which That is their characteristic great equality.

Loredana, a young Venezuelan woman, is the latest protagonist of this theory. The Summer program has highlighted its resemblance to a woman everyone talks about, such as Shakira. Journalists of the telecinco format are surprised by the great similarity of the South American with the artist. “is incredible”.

TikTok users were the first to echo this analogy. “They told me in several videos,” he says. In fact, his account, @loredalo, has a post that has been viewed nearly a million times and a list of comments where the majority are from this point of view. Agreed that Loredana is a clone of Shakira.

“They ask me to go to competitions…”

The Venezuelan confirms that her partner is fascinated by her when she walks down the street and they tell her that she looks like Gerard Piqué’s artist and ex-partner. ,I have been with my partner for five years and he loves it when he calls me Shakira. Now I don’t know if she’s with me for me or for her“, He appears. That’s not all, the interpreter Waka waka He shared a publication of his clone on his social networks, although, unfortunately, he could not initiate a conversation with her.

“He has private messages and I cannot write to him. She shared a video and mentioned me, but she doesn’t follow me, and so I can’t text her.” Furthermore, her resemblance to Shakira has allowed her to collaborate with companies to star in commercials. “They ask me to go to competitions where they mimic celebrities because I will win, but that’s not in my plans yet.”

