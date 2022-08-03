Shakira’s epic real estate portfolio that could get her in trouble – from Barcelona to the Bahamas

ads

Shakira has been at the center of tax evasion allegations after she was accused of owing 14.5 million euros in taxes to the Spanish government while living in Barcelona.

RELATED: Full details on Shakira’s controversial Barcelona home

The singer maintains her innocence and has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax evasion case – and is now set to go to trial, her team have confirmed.

Loading player…

WATCH: Shakira talks to Prince William

Barcelona has been Shakira’s main residence for many years, as she lived in a lavish house in the city with her former partner Gerard Pique and their sons, Sasha and Milan. But that’s not the only luxury home the singer owns, as Shakira has also invested in properties around the world, including homes in Miami and the Bahamas. Read on for all the details of his impressive real estate portfolio…

Shakira’s Uruguayan Farm

Shakira previously shared a sprawling farm in the small fishing village of Faro José Ignacio in Uruguay with her former partner Antonio de la Rúa. It is spread over 12 acres of land and has seven bedrooms, spread over a main house and a guest house, as well as a recording studio, cinema, office and gym.

When Shakira and Antonio separated in 2010, there was a huge dispute over their joint properties, including the farmhouse, which was available for rent until recently.

A $3.4 million mansion in Miami Beach

Shakira has owned her Miami Beach home since 2001

In September 2001, Shakira bought a $3.4 million mansion in Miami Beach, which features an open-plan living and dining room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The singer rented the property for $45,000 a month in 2013, before putting it on the market for $13 million later that year.

RELATED: Shakira’s Stunning Miami Beach Home Is On The Market

The property was not sold, and in February 2021 she listed it again for $15.9 million, before pulling it off the market six months later.

A $15 million private Bahamian island

In 2011, Shakira reportedly joined forces with Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz to buy a $15 million private island in the Bahamas, where they planned to build luxury hotels, condos, studios and art galleries, creating the ultimate artists. retreat. However, the development never took place and the island is currently for sale.

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s $5.9million home in Barcelona

Shakira lives in Barcelona with her two sons

A $5.9million mansion in Barcelona is at the center of Shakira’s current legal battle as she is accused of defrauding the Spanish government of 14.5million euros in taxes while living in Barcelona. She is reported to have listed the Bahamas as her main place of residence from 2012 to 2014, while the legal team insists it was in fact Spain.

For much of that time, Shakira lived with her ex-partner Gerard Pique, and the couple bought a lavish seven-bedroom home in the Pedralbes neighborhood in 2015. It’s been described as one of the best homes in the city and includes 1,500 square feet of living space, with two kitchens, a swimming pool and a gym.

The singer bought her house in 2015

Shakira is believed to have stayed there with her two sons following her split from footballer Gerard earlier this year.

MORE: Shakira ready for courtroom trial weeks after split from Gerard Pique

A holiday home in Cyprus

At the end of 2019, Shakira and Gerard bought a brand new villa in the resort town of Cap St. Georges in Cyprus. The vacation home is still being completed, but will allow the family to enjoy two kilometers of beachfront and facilities including a spa, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts.

It’s unclear what the former couple plan to do with the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom villa following their split.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

ads