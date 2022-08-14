Shakira’s ex-boyfriend Gérard Piqué has found love again with a 23-year-old student

After 12 years of relationship, Shakira and Gérard Pique announced in early June that they were separating. Rumors of infidelity on the part of the Barça player would be at the origin of the rupture. Now single, Shakira’s ex-boyfriend would have found a second youth in the arms of a 23-year-old student. At least that’s what the media The Sun revealed.

According to The Sun, the FC Barcelona defender is in a relationship with a 23-year-old woman named Clara Marti. The latter would be a student in public relations and would have met the footballer while working for Kosmos, the company he runs. It is therefore at work that they would have started their idyll. The two reportedly became close collaborating on several events. A relative of the young woman told the media that their story is not just a love affair since it has already been going on for a while: “Gerard and Clara have been dating for months. They have remained discreet about their relationship, but those around them know what is going on“, she explained. “People helped him keep the romance a secret and wiped Clara’s social media so no one could find pictures of her. That alone makes his friends think he’s really serious about his relationship with her.“

Currently, Gerard Pique hasn’t confirmed the rumour.