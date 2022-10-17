Shakira’s ex could become a father for the third time…

According to a Spanish journalist, the footballer is so in love that he is already thinking of starting a family, which could be a blow for Shakira.

According to some sources close to Gerard Pique, the footballer is very much in love with Clara Chía Martí, his new 23-year-old girlfriend, who already wants to start a family with her, so he could soon have a son. The news could be a blow for Shakira.

“He is super in love with Clara, he told those around him that he wanted stability with her, he seems more in love and happier than ever”, commented Jordi Martín, paparazzi, in the program “ Sociality”.

The footballer not only bought a mansion worth more than four million euros near Shakira’s house, to live with Chía Martí, but his current partner already lives with his children, Sasha and Milan, in the house he has built with Colombian singer Shakira.

From now on, the athlete will take a new step in his relationship, since he apparently plans to have a child with his partner, which he hopes for the following year.

“Pique wants to become a father for the third time, something he would have liked to do with Shakira, who has only opted for two children. It will hurt, it will affect the singer.

The footballer not only bought a mansion worth more than four million euros near Shakira’s house, to live with Chía Martí, but his current partner already lives with his children, Sasha and Milan, in the house he has built with Colombian singer Shakira.

From now on, the athlete will take a new step in his relationship, since he apparently plans to have a child with his partner, which he hopes for the following year.

“Pique wants to become a father for the third time, something he would have liked to do with Shakira, who has only opted for two children. It will hurt, it will affect the singer.

Gerard Pique expressed to his friends that with Clara Chía he felt a lot of stability. For now, the footballer has a lawsuit against Shakira for the custody of his children and is going through a bad patch in his business

“Imagine how in love he is with Kosmos. I can tell you that Gerard Pique’s business is a powder keg and he told his employees that they were in danger,” concluded Jordi Martín.