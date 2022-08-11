Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique, 35, is dating student Clara Chia Marti, 23, after marriage breaks up

GERARD PIQUE wasted no time in moving on from pop beauty Shakira following their 12-year split.

The Barcelona footballer has been secretly dating a student who works for him for a few months.

This raises questions as to whether their romance began before he split from Shakira.

Public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, is 12 years younger than football and reportedly met him while working on events at his production company Kosmos.

The couple’s relatives say they have been seeing each other for some time.

This may come as a surprise for Shakira, who has two children with Gérard and whose separation was announced in June.

A source close to Clara said: “Gérard and Clara have been seeing each other for months.

“She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events.

“They have kept quiet about their relationship, but those around them all know what is going on.

“People helped him keep the romance secret and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find pictures of her. That alone makes his friends think he’s actually serious enough to be with her.

Shakira, one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, met Gerard in 2010 after appearing in the video for his song Waka Waka, released for the FIFA World Cup that year.

She didn’t reveal the reasons for the split, but the pair have agreed on a temporary custody arrangement – despite Gerard wanting the kids to stay with him in Barcelona and Shakira wanting them to move to Miami with she.

The singer has been busy in the United States as a judge on the television show Dancing With Myself, alongside Nick Jonas.

In April, she released the single Te Felicito with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, which will feature on her upcoming 12th album.

Representatives for Pique, Shakira and Clara Chia have been contacted.