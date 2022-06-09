Shakira’s fans do not leave her alone: ​​messages of support do not stop coming after Piqué’s infidelity and her father’s accident

Shakira reappeared on her Instagram account after the scandal that surrounds her due to Gerard Piqué’s infidelity that caused the end of their romantic relationship. The Colombian made the appearance in a video with her father, who suffered an accident a few days ago for which he had to be taken to a medical center to receive the necessary care.

The audiovisual shows how Shakira shows posters with words to her father, while he reads, some faster than others, and repeats the words aloud. “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for covering us with her immense affection, ”the singer wrote when publishing the video.

Before this publication, the messages for the Colombian artist have not stopped arriving after these moments that she is going through: “Oh my life!! Never forget what you are made of! I hug you”, “A little humanity and a lot of love… is the perfect combination,” “I am very happy that Don William is recovering satisfactorily! Many blessings and health.” “I love you so much little girl to focus on what really matters, the family”, “You are a being of Light, my @shakira, how beautiful you are in every way, that is why God, life, has prepared many blessings for your life, so extend your beautiful hands and receive them” and “You are the best human being Shak” are some of the most prominent comments.

Shakira, through a statement posted on her Twitter, explained that her father suffered a fall and denied that she had suffered an anxiety attack for which she would have been taken to the hospital.

Just as Shakira receives messages of support, Gerard Piqué also receives messages, but not precisely of love. The fans of the Colombian have left hundreds of messages to the Spanish soccer player from FC Barcelona in his latest Instagram post and have told him everything: they cannot believe that he has been unfaithful to the Barranquilla.

“Let’s see Gerard, who in their right mind gives Shaki horns?”, “Thanks to Shakira I know of your existence”, “Aha beautiful dad, tell us something about the gossip to find out if we banned you from entering Latam or what” are some of the many comments.

