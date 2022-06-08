Shakira’s fans do not leave Piqué alone and tell him everything on Instagram

In the last Instagram publication that Gerard Piqué made, the comments of Shakira’s fans do not stop coming who still cannot believe that the couple is separating due to a possible infidelity on the part of the Spanish soccer player of FC Barcelona.

The confirmation of the separation of the couple came last Saturday through a statement sent by the communications agency of the Colombian artist and after almost a week after the alleged infidelity of the Catalan team defender was made public through the podcast ‘Mamarazzis’, by the Spanish media outlet El Periódico.

The latest publication of the Spanish footballer presumes the clothing of FC Barcelona for the next season. Piqué appears in the image surrounded by several other footballers, including Carles Puyol.

In the comments, which have already exceeded more than 25,900, people have not stopped reproaching him for the fact that he has been unfaithful to Shakira, one of the most important Latin artists in the world. These are some of the messages that have left Piqué:

“Let’s see, Gerard, who in their right mind puts horns on Shaki?”“Thanks to Shakira I know of your existence”, “Aha beautiful dad, tell us something about the gossip to know if we prohibited you from entering Latam or what”, “How can you think of betraying the mother of your children?” “Without Champions, without league and without Shakira, my mother Piqué”, “Shakira is too much for you” and “Piqué out, no more waka waka for you bro” are some of the most prominent comments.

The last publication on Instagram that Shakira dedicated to Piqué, the father of her two children, was in reference to the 600 matches of the Spanish soccer player: “600 matches! I don’t think he ever did 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your club’s, ours and that of future generations. You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children. These years with you I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms. You have so much left to give us! In football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life; because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Piqué. An exceptional human being,” said Shakira.

