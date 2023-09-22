Shakira’s grandmother Lily Melgar’s daughter will open OnlyFans at the age of 21 and charge $20

22 September 2023 at 11:00 am.

Shakira’s maternal grandmother, Lily Melgar, was in the news via social media for Shakira’s controversial song, where she revealed several secrets about Piqué and his family, including the lack of payment by the former football player. Lily, to whom the Barranquilla native dedicated the entire song. His and his family’s story became popular on social networks and now it is his daughter who is at the center.

Also read: Sasha and Milan would no longer be able to enjoy their time with Piqué and the Montserrat Bernabeu were already tired of his attitude

Lily Melgar was the nanny employed by Shakira and Pique when they both lived in Barcelona when they were just children, but after so many years, the relationship deteriorated because it Lily was the first to inform Shakira about Pique’s infidelity, therefore, the footballer decided to fire her without any proper reason.

Shakira not only had to pay her dues but also rehired her, showing her clear position regarding the situation. Now that he has dedicated this song to her, his daughter Dariana Melgar could not help but be happy and proud on social networks when she saw her mother on the big screen.

Also read: Christopher Carpentier welcomed with white flowers after poor performance on MasterChef

Thanks to the messages she published, many people realized that Dariana already has many followers on social networks. There are 10 thousand people who know about their social network, Not only because of his mother’s story, but also becauseThe girl who is barely 21 years old will soon have only fans.

through your social networks, Dariana confirmed that she will create exclusive content for all those who pay $20 per month. Dariana continues to share videos and pictures of her wonderful life.