Shakira’s home chef in 2016, Anthony Martellière moved to the kitchens of the restaurant La Maison

Anthony Martellière also had his moment of glory, in 2016 when the Spaniards came to the island for the Euro football. In a relationship with one of the players, Shakira had recruited him as a home chef at the villa in Clos Saint-Martin where she had put down her suitcases.

Since their arrival in 2011 in Retaise, where Julie spent her childhood holidays, the Tourangeaux people have never stopped building their future around a common project. By buying the establishment last October, they finally took the plunge. To accompany them in this adventure, continuity and trust played a full role with the recruitment of Issé (in the dining room) and Corinne (in the kitchen), both at their side in their previous experiences on the island. A second chef will join the troop in May. To accommodate staff recruited outside the Ile de Ré, the couple rented a house near the establishment. “A choice and a cost that we assume entirely”, emphasizes Anthony.

Petit-suisse

For now, place at the kitchen piano where the chef’s culinary score is played. The short menu, which changes with the seasons, is made up of three starters, three main courses and three desserts. No room for anachronistic food. The conductor respects the cycle of nature for a musical setting without false notes. “For a qualitative cuisine”, he slips. Gastronomy requires. It must be said that the chef is whole, as clear-cut in his choices as in the clean cutting of a cod. “You have to think about the products you buy and their processing,” he explains while supervising its implementation. “For this first menu, I went with reassuring products like the supreme of Challans poultry which I cook in a box at low temperature with prawns and sea lettuce, I accompany it with a creamy sweet potato with coriander and ginger. »

The emotional joins the little story thanks to the couple’s little boy who wanted his parents to put the petit-suisse à la jam on the restaurant menu. “Simon’s little Swiss” was born. “I revisited it with the winning mix, for me, of desserts that incorporates a creamy, a crispy and an ice cream. It is accompanied by a compote of strawberries with star anise and streusel (shortbread) with lavender, yogurt sorbet. A common thread for this dessert which will be declined in seasonal fruits.