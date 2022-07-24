Shakira’s millionaire offer to Piqué for the custody of their children

After 12 years together, Shakira and Piqué ended their relationship a month and a half ago due to the footballer’s infidelities. Now Shakira, who had her residence in Barcelona due to her relationship with Gerard, seeks to say goodbye to Spain and cross the pond, but she does not want to do it alone: wants to move to Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha.

The interpreter of Congratulations I would have offered a million dollar offer her ex for taking their children to the American continent with her, thousands of miles away from him, but the athlete has not yielded before any of the artist’s negotiations, which have been several and very succulent.

YouTube entertainment show Gossip No Like has been in charge of filtering what would be the offers that the singer from Barranquilla has made to Catalan, among which is take care of all the maintenance of his children aged 9 and 7, but the FC Barcelona player had rejected the offer.

In another of Shakira’s intense desires to be able to set sail for Miami with her children, she would have proposed to Gerard five paid trips a year to the United States in business class so that he could visit them, as well as the possibility that Mila and Sasha would travel to Spain in the summer to be able to spend part of the holidays with their father.

Lastly, the singer would have offered herself to pay 20% of the millionaire debt that Piqué has with the Treasury, which amounts to 2,500,000 euros, but the Blaugrana player’s refusal remains intact. It seems like an impossible mission for Shakira to cross the Atlantic accompanied by her children.

Knowing about this pact that Shakira is trying to achieve in order to move to the other side of the world, far away from her ex Rumors of possible reconciliation are settled in the couple, that they would be trying to reach an agreement on the custody of their children as soon as possible.