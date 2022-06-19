Shakira’s new look everyone is talking about

On June 17, Shakira released a new single with David Guetta and the Black Eyed Peas entitled ‘Don’t You Worry’ which according to his followers promises to be a worldwide success for this season.

The artist this year has been in the headlines again for different situations: one of them is the investigation of a court that says that Shakira reportedly stopped paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite being required to do so.

Then the release of his collaboration with Rauw Alejandro with the song ‘Congratulations’ which is echoed by hundreds of his followers who have shown their support through comments such as the following:

“Literally Shakira is the queen of Latin pop. Her talent, her beauty and her love for her music make her the best singer, not only in Colombia, but in the whole world”; “I knew this song was going to be a hit world, I was not wrong”; ”Shakira is incredible, she is the female artist who currently has the most viewed video in Spanish (…), and also the most viewed English video featuring a female artist. Both in the top 15 on YouTube.

It should be remembered that to date the musical production accumulates almost 140 million views on the social network.

Continuing, his separation with Gerard Piqué has gone around the world. International media have speculated the participation of Spanish in several parties in which it is believed that he was unfaithful to the barranquillera.

Added to the foregoing is the speculation made in recent days by journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Velásquez, known as mamarazzis who work for The newspaper after allegedly having seen Piqué with another woman whom they referred to as a “special friend”.

“Piqué and his special friend were seen in an accomplice and affectionate attitude early Thursday morning in a town on the Catalan coast,” the communicators assured.

Similarly, they did not corroborate their statements with videos or images, but according to them, their sources would have seen the Spaniard with another woman.

However, Shakira has not stopped being recognized for her talent in different events, one of them, the Ivor’s Academy highlighted the Colombian for being one of the most influential and important Latin singers in the world.

The new song and the new look from barranquilla

Meanwhile, heBarranquillera has shown a facet that apparently overcomes each of her situations, as she let it be seen in the video of ‘Don’t You Worry’where he appears with another look, related to another genre and recognized artists such as the DJ David Guetta and the American group Black Eyed Peas.

This song has over 3.5 million views so far.

“There are songs that have the magic of transporting you to the past and for me this is one of them. Thank you I love it and it fills me with many memories and nostalgia, but but it is also a very happy song”, wrote a netizen after listening to the single.

In the “spatial” video, she is seen as reserved and cautious, but at the same time talented, Well, the Colombian appears with different costumes and roles that only confirm her gift for dancing and singing.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Shakira has collaborated with the performers of pump itbecause in the year 2020, the famous surprised her fans with Girl Like Me, a song that exceeds more than 580 million views on YouTube.