Shakira’s new single shocked Pique’s girlfriend

Shakira’s new song titled ”Monotonia”, has quickly positioned itself among the most viewed songs on YouTube in a few days since its release on Thursday, October 20th. Colombian singer and ex-wife of FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has received a lot of encouragement and love from her fans.

But while the song is about his breakup with the Spanish international, it’s also about the defender’s current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. This is reported by the Spanish media and this situation makes Gérard Pique’s partner uncomfortable. Very touched by the allusions about the lyrics of the song, Clara Chia Marti preferred to stay away from everything so as not to feel attacked.

This is what led the Spanish journalist, Jordi Martin, very familiar with the Shakira-Piqué affair, during the Telecinco program ”Socialité”, to affirm that the new darling of the defender of FC Barcelona doesn’t even go to work at Kosmos headquarters anymore, but works from home. Because she’s not mentally tough enough. Some Spanish media believe Clara should be prepared for the pressure and be in the spotlight. While others point the finger at Gérard Piqué who is the only person who should bear the consequences of his breakup with Shakira and not his darling who is bombarded with harsh criticism.

