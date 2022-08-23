Entertainment

Shakira’s reaction after the first kiss between Pique and his new girlfriend

A few weeks after his separation from Shakira, Gérard Piqué now spins perfect love with Clara Chia. The two lovebirds were caught in the act in public giving each other a languorous kiss, as we could see on a video published by the Spanish television channel, Telecinco.

According to Telecinco, Shakira would be “very angry to see the father of her children with his girlfriend in public” since the central defender of FC Barcelona and the Colombian singer would have concluded a pact in which they could not appear in public with their partners at the during the first year since the breakup.

Gérard Pique and Clara Chia’s first public kiss is said to have angered Shakira as the Barca centre-back and the Colombian singer reportedly made a pact in which they could not appear in public with their partners in the first year since breaking.

