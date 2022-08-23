Shakira’s reaction after the first kiss between Pique and his new girlfriend

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

A few weeks after his separation from Shakira, Gérard Piqué now spins perfect love with Clara Chia. The two lovebirds were caught in the act in public giving each other a languorous kiss, as we could see on a video published by the Spanish television channel, Telecinco.

According to Telecinco, Shakira would be “very angry to see the father of her children with his girlfriend in public” since the central defender of FC Barcelona and the Colombian singer would have concluded a pact in which they could not appear in public with their partners at the during the first year since the breakup.