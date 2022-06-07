Shakira’s return to Cannes, very sexy in a tight black dress split to the hip

This Wednesday, May 25 at the Cannes Film Festival, Shakira dazzled in a very sexy dress. At 45, the singer is still stunning.

Shakira has capsized the Croisette! This Wednesday, May 25, the Colombian singer walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival during the climb of the steps of the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. As usual, the wife of Gérard Piqué dazzled in a particularly sexy outfit. For the occasion, she had chosen a strapless black dress with a flattering neckline split on the side. To perfect her outfit, Shakira had bet on a pair of black pumps and above all, a pair of high transparent gloves for an irresistible look.

Divine with her long loose hair, Shakira had embellished her outfit with a sublime pearl necklace and a huge diamond on her fingers. At the microphone of France Télévisions, Shakira said she was particularly happy to be present for the screening of this film. “Elvis is the king. He was revolutionary, he transgressed and he was ahead of his time”explained the singer before mentioning her sons, Sasha and Milan: “This film is going to be very important, it’s going to mark us, it’s going to be a new era for people who don’t know it, like my children, who only know a few songs”.

Shakira: “My heart is French”

Unaccustomed to walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Shakira is, however, a regular in this city on the Côte d’Azur. It was there that she had been made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters years ago. Singer, she has also participated in many NRJ Music Awards over the years. The opportunity for her to greet her French fans: “Thank you to my fans for your support and for making me feel at home. My heart is French”.

