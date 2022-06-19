Shakira’s secret method to surprise Gérard Pique’s infidelities revealed!

It was on June 4 that the sad news fell. Indeed, the glamorous and popular couple of Shakira and Gerard Pique declare their breakup after 12 years of romantic relationship. Here is what we read on the web: “We regret to inform you that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. »

End clap for Shakira and Gerard Pique…

If the couple separated, it is because of the supposed infidelity of Gerard Pique. Indeed, Shakira caught him in the act and couldn’t stand it. The identity of the mistress has not been revealed, but the rumors are still circulating. Some evoke a model in her twenties, others speak of a more mature woman. In any case, Shakira discovered the pot of roses and she asked the footballer to leave the family home. This one is in his old apartment in the center of Barcelona.

Gerard Pique, a cheating man who got caught

Their breakup is still very recent, but we can already see that everyone is trying to turn the page. The Barcelona footballer is going to put all his energy and attention into the new season for his club. Shakira is also busy, as she is a juror in a television dance program with Liza Koshy and Nick Jonas. But, what interests us is to know how the singer of 45 years the infidelity of her husband? Some already have their little idea, even if it is amazing. Would Shakira have dared?

Shakira hired private detectives to uncover the truth

According to certain rumors, the singer would not have been there by four paths. Indeed, the interpreter of WakaWaka began to have doubts and took the lead. So, she recruited private detectives to bring her the answers to her questions. Indeed, the latter followed the footballer and did not take long to find the evidence. Namely, neither Shakira nor Gerard Pique confirmed the facts. For the moment, they do not want to dwell on their problems to preserve their two boys, Sasha (7 years old) and Milan (8 years old). They remain a full parental couple and were in the Czech Republic to watch the Milan baseball game.

Will Shakira return to Miami to her dream villa?

Now that the split is official and public, what will Shakira do? Will the Colombian move with her children? Indeed, there is no longer any reason for her to stay in Spain since she was there mainly to follow her husband. Shakira’s life as an artist required her to be nomadic. Thus, she had several residences in several countries of the world. In any case, that was before his children. Because since their birth, she has tried to bring them a more stable life.

Still other rumors speak of a possible move to Miami, where Shakira has a sumptuous home where she has already had a good time. This is a mansion that had been put up for sale at 9.5 million, then withdrawn from the market. In any case, it is certain that the mother and her two sons would feel perfectly at ease in this new family cocoon: nearly 800 square meters on two floors, on a plot of more than 2,000 square meters. All facing the sea. What more could you ask for?

Apparently the decoration is minimalist and with a lot of white. Shakira can enjoy six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and various living rooms. In addition, there is a gym, a swimming pool and even a private dock for navigation. There is no denying it, it’s a luxury mansion that has belonged to the pretty blonde for 4 years. To be continued…