Shakira’s sister tells how the singer is after her separation from Gerard Piqué

A sentimental breakup is never easy, much less if it occurs after 12 years together and having two children together. Now, after making public the end of their relationship, Shakira Y Pique They will face a legal battle as calm as possible for the custody of their children, as they themselves expressed in a statement.

Although the singer and the soccer player have not given more details about their state of mind, one of the sisters of the interpreter of ‘Antología’, Lucia Mebarakassured that the Colombian “is recovering“, after being asked about the artist’s situation.

Lucía also told Europa Press that Shakira is “out of the country” (Spain, where you currently live), although he considers that he will soon be back.

It is speculated that Shakira discovered Piqué’s infidelity. Photo AFP/Getty Images.

The artist’s sister said these words in Barcelona, ​​where she traveled from Colombia to see her father, who suffered a spectacular fall last week.

After weeks of crisis rumors that have intensified in recent days, the singer and the defender announced their breakup this weekend. “We regret to confirm that we are separating“, they affirmed in a letter signed by both.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, added the former couple. Shakira and Piqué have in common Milan9 years old, and Sashaof 7.

Shakira with her children Milan and Sasha. Photo: Getty Images.

