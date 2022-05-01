Shakur Stevenson dominates Oscar Valdez in unanimous decision victory to unify at super featherweight

Shakur Stevenson cemented his status as one of boxing’s future superstars with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Oscar Valdez to unify the WBO and WBC super featherweight titles Saturday in the Top Rank Boxing main event in Las Vegas.

The scorecards were 117-110, 118-109, 118-109 in favor of Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs), who dominated with his technique and precision, constantly punishing Valdez (31-0, 23 KOs) in a duel of undefeated fighters that would also determine the best in the world at 130.

It’s the second straight dominant performance for the 24-year-old Stevenson, who was coming off of winning the WBO belt with a 10th-round TKO of Jamel Herring in October. Long criticized for not fighting aggressively, the Newark, New Jersey native applied nonstop pressure against Herring and Valdez.

“I’m a superstar in this sport,” Stevenson said. “…Line them up. I’m ready for whoever.”

Valdez scored a brutal knockout of Miguel Berchelt in February 2021 to win the WBC super featherweight title, but tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug phentermine in August, just weeks before he was due to make the first title defense. Despite the ruling, Valdez was allowed to fight Robson Conceicao as scheduled. Valdez was a clear betting favorite, but he struggled through the first half of the fight en route to a controversial decision win.

“He was just a better fighter tonight,” Valdez said. “… We’ll see what we have to do to improve. I don’t think this is the end.”

Valdez, 31, was ESPN’s No. 1 fighter at 130 pounds before being dropped from the rankings due to the failed test. Stevenson is currently ESPN’s number one super featherweight, confirming that status against the Mexican.