Shall we have a FIFA, I mean an EA Sports FC?

“Hey, let’s play Nintendo. Come on, a little game to the Pley. What if we take a FIFA? I dare to say that we have all heard these phrases in a colloquial setting, but things may change from next year. The North American company will abandon the brand that has accompanied it during those last 30 years. Will we stop saying that “get a FIFA, a FIFITA or a FIFOTA?”. Maybe from now on we’ll get an FC or an EA Sports FC? Or will we continue to say the same thing even though it has changed its name?

All the changes are difficult to assimilate, especially those that involve modifying something that we have taken for granted for many years. Electronic Arts has released games from the FIFA saga continuously since 1993. In addition, something unusual will happen: And it is that FIFA, the International Federation of Football Association has already announced that the brand will not disappear: they will join forces with other publishers to create FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and those to come. The phrase will take on a new meaning or perhaps be used to talk about multiple titles even if they don’t belong to the same saga.

FIFA will partner with other publishers to create FIFA 24, FIFA 25, etc.

The study that takes the baton will have a hard time dealing with the experience of Electronic Arts in this area. Called EA Sports FC or FIFA 24, the North American giant has behind it solid experience in the development of football simulators, a job that has required years of research and investment. The company that wants to compete with this will not only have to get things right in terms of gameplay, but also fight against the marketing machine, exclusive deals with clubs, etc.

Words, brands and names can be very powerful, but EA has not taken this step without having a carefully laid plan.. The official statement reassures fans and confirms that the following deliveries (EA Sports FC from the 2023 edition) will maintain their game modes and licenses.

Meanwhile, FIFA has also made a move and has shared some forceful statements from its president, Gianni Infantino: “I can assure you that the only authentic game that will bear the name of FIFA will be the best available for football players and fans.” They seem like statements that are born from resentment rather than from a real conviction that something like this could materialize. Still, strong and vigilant competition is always preferable, so I wish there was another quality title on the market.

Will we stop saying that “play a FIFA?”

The circumstance occurs that the two most important contemporary football sagas are going to stop being known by the name of yesteryear. Konami started flirting with the eFootball brand a few years ago, but didn’t abandon PES entirely at first. In the end, his commitment to the model free-to-play has materialized in the launch of eFootball 2022, a video game that definitively dispenses with the Pro Evolution Soccer tagline. Although it starred in a debut full of problems, the 2.0 update has improved the product as a whole. I wonder if people will still say that about playing a PES or have already succumbed to the influx of the new brand. I have no proof (and I do have some doubt), but it gives me that the name has not yet caught on.

Will we take a FIFA or an EA Sports FC? Will users come up with some alternative way like EAS or FC? I will witness these linguistic peculiarities with curiosity, as much as the one that invades me when I think of the future of football games with a third competitor on the field of play.

The match is yet to start though surely EA already has many points ahead before even the initial whistle.