shame of the Russian in the middle of the field – Libero Quotidiano





Daniil Medvedev he is the madman of the circuit, yet playing against him is a nightmare. Jannik Sinner played an extraordinary match, recovering from the shock suffered 6-0 in the first set. He won the second in the tiebreak, managed to take a break in the third and then also had two matchpoints in the tiebreak (but on the opponent’s serve), coming out of the Atp Finals defeated but amid applause and with the conviction that certain stages will become a regular.

Much is said, however, about the attitudes of Medvedev, who suddenly seemed almost ready to “give” the game after losing his head to Sinner, who played space tennis between the second and third sets. Yet the Russian, notoriously clumsy and mentally indecipherable, managed to win by pure power and anger, with second service well over 200 kilometers per hour. At one point he started arguing with the public, then he was unnecessarily unsportsmanlike with Sinner on several occasions, a sign that mentally he had started to suffer a lot.

In particular, the controversy for it has risen on social networks yawn in Sinner’s face after having suffered the break of 4-2 in the third set. At a certain point he perhaps realized he was exaggerating and made a sporting gesture, conceding a direct point to Sinner after an over rule by the chair judge (but it was 4-0 for Jannik). “Medvedev an incorrect then? This is a big word, in the end he won the game – declared the Italian tennis player, dampening the controversy – I hope to play with him again when the game counts, then let’s see what he does. In the meantime, he won today so well done ”.



