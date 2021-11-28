Shame on Empoli, journalist harassed on TV: the conductor’s sentence is embarrassing

A doubly shameful episode that happened to a reporter for a Tuscan TV, traveling away to attend Empoli-Fiorentina.

For a few hours on social networks a video, extrapolated from yesterday’s live broadcast of the regional channel Tuscany TV, with the protagonist in spite of himself a young correspondent.

The journalist Greta Beccagli was sent yesterday to the Castellani stadium in Empoli, to follow and comment on the all-Tuscan match against Fiorentina. As usual at the end of the match she went outside the stadium to collect the mood of the Viola fans.

In the published video it is clearly noticeable as a fan, presumably from Fiorentina, approached by the reporter for a short interview, ‘palpi’ the rear of the latter. A harassment real to which Beccagli herself reacts with justified nervousness.

The studio reaction is even more shameful. The host of the show ‘A tutto Gol’ instead of taking the defense of his colleague, orders her to minimize. “Do not get angry!“, the reporter from the studio yells at her, as if nothing serious had happened.

A doubly oppressive and sad episode. Incredible how in 2021 there are still those who allow themselves to shamefully harass a woman on the street, as is the attitude of the male colleague, almost intent on justifying such obscenities.