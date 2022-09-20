“Shame! Petro declares himself at the UN as the great defender of cocaine”: Andrés Pastrana

Former President Andrés Pastrana did not miss Gustavo Petro’s first appearance before the United Nations, this Tuesday, September 20, to react to his speech, in which he called on Latin America to end the fight against drugs.

“Shame! Petro declares himself in the UN as the great defender of cocaine. Discard its effects on public health and despise the dead that, like the Supreme Court massacred by its M-19 for Pablo Escobar, are left by the mafias with whom power makes a pact today,” the former president, one of opponents of the leftist leader.

In his speech, Petro said that “the culprit of drug addiction is not the jungle, it is the irrationality of its world power.” And he stressed that the war on drugs has lasted 40 years, “if we do not correct the course and it continues for another 40 years, the United States will see 2,800,000 young people die of overdoses from fentanyl, which is not produced in our Latin America.” .

This, perhaps, is the strongest speech that a Colombian president has given before the UN, words that, according to experts, could lead the country to distance itself politically in the coming years from the United States and part of Europe.

“Deadly consumption has increased, from soft drugs to harder drugs, a genocide has occurred on my continent and in my country, millions of people have been sentenced to prison, to hide their own social guilt they have cast the blame the jungle and its plants. They have filled speeches and policies without reason, ”he said.

“Do not touch the beauty of my country with your poisons, help us without hypocrisy to save the Amazon Rainforest to save the life of humanity on the planet,” he added.

He strongly criticized world organizations such as NATO, which, according to him, have not fulfilled their task. “Why war if what we need is to save the human species? What is NATO and empires for, if what is coming is the end of intelligence?” He asked himself during his speech.

The emotional statement generated applause among his followers, but strong criticism from opponents. Former Vice President Francisco Santos expressed in WEEK that what the president saidIt is a string of nonsense and stupidities”.

“The road to hell is full of good intentions, but I don’t think that what Mr. Petro is saying are simply good intentions, it goes much further (…) what he says today in the United Nations, which is also crazy say that coca is less dangerous than oil or gas; that does not have any basis where it is seen, but it is the cover in a new change in the political reality in terms of security that is going to lead us to be a narco-state, ”he concluded.