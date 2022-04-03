Shame! Suspended the Clásico de Honduras between Real España and Marathón after a field invasion

The fans jumped onto the pitch after the serious incidents in the stands

HOnduras has lived a shameful day, unfortunate, because of the attitude of some ultra fans of Marathón during the Clásico against Real España. It all happened in the 29th minute, when members of the Marathon bar They sowed panic by accessing an area of ​​the stadium to which they had no access. The aforementioned Marathón bar managed to enter the Morazán Stadium, but after going unnoticed at first, later clashes with local fans began who were next to them. From there, the madness unleashed.

the moments lived they were tremendous, since the vast majority of fans, peaceful and with their families, chose to jump directly onto the pitch to avoid being involved in the incidents. The field of play was seen immediately crowded who jumped from the stands.

Terrible in the classic sanpedrano #realspain vs #marathon This is not love for your team, this is not love for football. pic.twitter.com/uZhIw9qOBi ? Martha Rios (@martharios_hn) April 3, 2022

Moments of enormous tension were experienced, with terrible images, such as parents fleeing with their children for fear of what might happen to them. The violence broke out in the stands and also on the pitch with that small group of heartless people who went to blow up what was a Honduran soccer party. Unfortunate, terrible.

Evidence of the violence of the fans of the Real España Local Team, provocateurs of the events that occurred in the classic. pic.twitter.com/9VlUAx4M8y ? CD Marathon (@CDMarathon) April 3, 2022

The players themselves lived with great fear what was happening, since their families were also in the stands. At the time of the suspension, Real España was winning 1-0, but football took a backseat to the moments really dramatic that were lived

Images of the violence of the fans of the local team Real Spain. pic.twitter.com/CPtO0zV2s4 ? CD Marathon (@CDMarathon) April 3, 2022

Both clubs have shown his sorrow for what happened, although with reproaches. On the one hand, Real España says: “We condemn the actions of the visiting organized bar, who came to boycott the sports event that had been organized, ignoring the restrictions that it was ‘A CLASSIC ONLY FOR AURINEGROS’, inciting the violence against our fans.”

The CD Marathon too disproved the factsbut pointed to the board of Real España as one of those possibly responsible for what happened: “We strongly condemn any act of intimidation, threat or violence in the stadiums, especially if they come from managers and supporters of the Home Club team.”