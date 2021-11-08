“Shameful arbitrage, Ayroldi did it with Osimhen”

During the broadcast Mars Sport Live, broadcast on the frequencies of Radio Mars, the journalist Maurizio intervened Pistocchi. The following is highlighted by our editorial staff:

“Napoli made 16 shots against 11 but hit the target only on one occasion. The numbers (others too) tell us a little about how the game was, that is, complicated: Verona plays with great organization and physical strength. they know what to do Ayroldi took the lead and, in my opinion, refereed very badly. Which son of art? Disastrous”.

“At the beginning there was a very clear foul on Mario Rui di Faraoni not whistled, then there are at least 3 episodes in the penalty area which are all foul for me. For example, first he whistled a non-existent offside at Insigne, then one sensational withheld on Osimhen in which a foul was called on the attacker. They have seen each other almost punitive decisions against Osimhen, which is not foul or a simulator. Ayroldi instead treated him like a kid. He was even whistled against a foul in which he is on his back and the defender jumps on him “.

“It must be said, however, that Napoli’s performance was not up to the previous ones. They conceded a goal in a somewhat stupid way, where to accompany on Barak. In the second half, when they had to push, Napoli instead dropped in intensity . Maybe there was a bit of tiredness, even mentally. But I don’t agree with those who say that Napoli are playing less well. I didn’t like the refereeing at all.



