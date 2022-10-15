Shameless, the fiction that inspired Amor de Familia but with a much tougher plot

Thursday, October 13, 2022



A father addicted to alcohol, 6 brothers without their mother and a series of dramas that are articulated all the time and that are crossed by love. Family love is the latest Turkish series that premiered last September on the screen of phone.

Bizim Hikaye, as is its original title, tells the story of Filiz, a young woman who takes care of her 5 younger brothers and who lives with her father Fikri who does not take care of them. In this scenario, she finds her great love in Baris, a young man with a dark profile that she has not yet gotten to know well.

This plot gained its success throughout the world and in Argentina it just began to develop with the same repercussion. But his story is an adaptation of another fiction but of American origin. Is about Shamelessa series that impacted the audience for 10 years with 11 seasons and 134 chapters in total, almost twice as many episodes as the Turkish story.

British version

The original series also tells the story of an alcoholic father who neglects his 6 children and it is precisely the eldest daughter who comes out in front of everything. This dramatic comedy is in turn an adaptation of a British series of the same name with a much harder plot.

In this case, the protagonist is Fiona Gallagher (played by actress Emmy Rossum) who must deal with the care of her siblings. Her father, Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) is totally unaware of his children but also mired in numerous problems.

US version

The plot of the American version, although it is very similar to the Turkish one, there are many points that separate it. Unlike Family Love (Bizim Hikaye), the original raises among its concepts sexuality, profanity, drugs, alcohol, homosexuality and other elements that are not present in the Turkish version.

the turkish plot

The main character Filiz Elibol (Fiona Gallagher’s counterpart) has taken on the role of the “mother” of her 5 siblings over the years: Rahmet, Hikmet, Kiraz, Fikret, and Ismet due to mother Elibol’s absence. The family has a father, Fikri Elibol, but he is an alcoholic and never takes responsibility for him.

The family’s life changes the day Filiz meets Baris Aktan (as Jimmy Lishman’s counterpart in the original fiction). Although the Elibols are poor, Baris comes from a wealthy family but… he has secrets. Fikri, the dad of the 6 siblings (played by Reha Ozcan), is Frank Gallagher’s counterpart.