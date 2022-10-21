Entertainment

“Shameless”, the successful British series that inspired “Amor de Familia”

“Family love” is the telenovela that Telefe chose to replace “Hercai”, a fiction that has managed to impress with an average rating of over 7 points.

The love story between Filiz and Baris has enchanted many fans, since the plot revolves around some lies that the protagonist will invent in order to conquer Filiz. Nevertheless, “Family love” It will not only show the affection between a couple, it will also relate the family affection.

