“Shameless”, the successful British series that inspired “Amor de Familia”

“Family love” is the telenovela that Telefe chose to replace “Hercai”, a fiction that has managed to impress with an average rating of over 7 points.

The love story between Filiz and Baris has enchanted many fans, since the plot revolves around some lies that the protagonist will invent in order to conquer Filiz. Nevertheless, “Family love” It will not only show the affection between a couple, it will also relate the family affection.

“Family Love” has been one of the most successful Turkish plots of recent times.

Though “Family love” managed to have its own style and not be a 100% adaptation, the truth is that the series is inspired by a British production of 11 seasons that enchanted the English. This BBC London production ran for 10 years and was called “Shameless.”

Although the Turkish novel is not the only adaptation that this famous series has had, in 2011 the United States also made its own fiction, broadcast on the Showtime channel. This version ran for 11 seasons and went off the air in 2021.

“Shameless” premiered in the UK in 2004 and its last chapter was in 2013.

A curious fact is that in the version made by both the United States and Turkey, they had to lower the doses of black humor and harsh scenes narrated in the original work by Paul Abbott, since it was a strong criticism of a dysfunctional family that, despite of having doses of love, had a great impact in 2003, the year it was released.

In the British series, the leading role was in charge of Anne-Marie Duff as Fiona Gallagher and James McAvoy as Steve; while in the American adaptation this role was developed by the actors Emmy Rossum and Justin Chatwin. For their part, in the production of Med Yapim these two characters were in charge of Hazal Kaya and Burak Deniz.

The American version was inspired by a middle class family from Los Angeles, California.

The difference of “Family Love”

In addition to subtracting touches of black humor, “Family love” He opted to cut the story, since it only has 70 chapters and 2 seasons.

Another topic that Turkey was not willing to touch on in depth was the sexuality of one of Filiz’s younger brothers and the difficult addiction to alcohol suffered by his father. Despite the fact that he mentions them in the story, he preferred not to put as much emphasis on it as can be seen in the previous versions of it.