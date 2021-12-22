Shane MacGowan (Pogues). New Book “The Eternal Buzz And The Crock Of Gold” Costs Madness – News

At Christmas time we return promptly to talk about Shane MacGowan of the Pogues at least with two good excuses: the immortal Fairytale Of New York and the equally iconic cover of What a Wonderful World played paired with Nick Cave.

To these is added this year too The Eternal Buzz And The Crock Of Gold, a book in a limited edition of one thousand copies containing a series of photos from the numerous tours, drawings, sketches and writings that cover the entire artistic arc of the Irish singer born on Christmas day, December 25, 1957. Among the photos, that highlighted in this post – with Kate Moss – while in the volume, edited by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke and edited by Paul Trainer, there are, among others, Nick Cave, Bob Dylan, Pete Doherty, Bryan Adams and Daniel Day-Lewis.

The volume, which also boasts two prefaces written by Johnny Depp and by art critic Waldemar Januszczak, is already available for pre-order on the official site of the musician. A first print, marked as # 1, is already sold out, but the remaining tranches # 2- # 10, # 11- # 100 and # 101- # 1000 are available (where the numerical range refers to the number of the copy), respectively at a cost, certainly not cheap, of 5,000, 2,000, and 1,000 pounds.

The publication will be available for shipment from April 2022. Below is a promotional shot and one of the drawings in the book.

Last year it was released in cinemas Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, documentary film directed by Julien Temple which traces the life of the frontman of the Pogues.

MacGowanDuring his career, he has also been noted for his self-destructive behaviors, in particular for his addiction to alcohol and – in the past – to heroin. Since summer 2015 he has been confined to a wheelchair due to the after-effects of a fall. THE Pogues were active in two distinct periods: the first, and obviously the brightest, from 1982 to 1996, with the release of their best albums, including the masterpiece Rum, Sodomy And The Lash (1985); the second, from 2001 to 2014. The film culminated in 2017, with the musician’s 60th birthday, when singers, movie stars and rock legends came together for him.

Apparently MacGowan – but this is outdated news now – he would be working on a new album.