Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings beats Malignant and retains the top spot in the US box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings retains the first position reaching a total of 145.6 million, beating the horror Malignant, only third at the US box office.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Florian Munteanu in a sequence

More successes for Marvel al US box office where is it Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings retains the first position for the second, beating the competition of the horror Malignant. The first Marvel film dedicated to an Asian hero grosses another 35.7 million, reaching a total of 145.6 million in two weeks. As you can read in our review of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, the film focuses on the hero Shang-Chi, called upon to confront the past he thought he left behind when he is dragged into the network of the mysterious organization Ten Rings.

The playful action Free Guy – Hero per game goes up one position and collects another 5.8 million which brings him to 101.8 million overall. Here is our review of Free Guy – Play Hero, a big toy directed by Shawn Levy that sees star Ryan Reynolds as a bank clerk who discovers he is a character in a multiplayer online game called Free City.

Malignant: Annabelle Wallis in a very close up

In third position we find the debut of Malignant, James Wan’s expected return to the horror genre, which opens grossing 5.5 million from 3,485 screens, with an average of $ 1,598 per room. Here Malignant’s review, which tells the story of Madison, a young woman is paralyzed by shocking visions of horrific murders. His torment worsens when he discovers that these daydreams are real and therefore doubly terrifying.

Still horror in fourth position with the new Candyman, which collects another 4.8 million and reaches 48 million in total. Written and produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman is the spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror of the same name, set like its predecessor in Chicago in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood, once a run-down area of ​​the city and now an “in” location where Anthony lives a talented artist always looking for inspiration for his works. The legend of Candyman, a dark presence that brutally kills those who summon him after saying his name five times in a mirror, fascinates Anthony who decides to understand if he really exists. But Candyman is all too real and is looking for a replacement to take his place as a new avenging spirit.

The Disney adventure Jungle Cruise ranks fifth. The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt grossed an additional $ 2.4 million to $ 109.9 million seven weeks after release. Here is our review of Jungle Cruise, which sees English Lily (played by Emily Blunt) on a mission in the Amazon rainforest after recruiting Frank (Dwayne Johnson) to guide her along the river with La Quila, his dilapidated but fascinating boat. .