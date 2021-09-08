Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: record opening at the US box office with 71.4 million

New record for Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marks the best recent opening at the US box office after Black Widow.

Marvel returns to celebrate a new success at the US box office with the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which marks arecord opening grossing 71.4 million from 4,300 screens in the first weekend and an average per theater of over 16,600 dollars. As you can read in our review of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, the film focuses on the first Asian hero of the Marvel Universe and marks the second best opening after Black Widow (80.3 million) and before Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (70 million).

Fifth in the Disney adventure Jungle Cruise ranking. The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt grossed an additional $ 3.9 million, reaching $ 105.6 million within six weeks of release. Here is our review of Jungle Cruise, which sees English Lily (played by Emily Blunt) on a mission in the Amazon rainforest after recruiting Frank (Dwayne Johnson) to guide her along the river with La Quila, his dilapidated but fascinating boat.

The cinecomic Marvel undermines the former number one, the horror Candyman, which collects another 10.5 million and is now close to the milestone of 40 million total. Written and produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman is the spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror of the same name, set like its predecessor in Chicago in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood, once a run-down area of ​​the city and now an “in” location where Anthony lives a talented artist always looking for inspiration for his works. The legend of Candyman, a dark presence that brutally kills those who summon him after saying his name five times in a mirror, fascinates Anthony who decides to understand if he really exists. But Candyman is all too real and is looking for a replacement to take his place as a new avenging spirit.

The playful action Free Guy – Hero per game drops to third place and collects another 8.7 million which brings him to 91.8 million overall. Here is our review of Free Guy – Play Hero, a big toy directed by Shawn Levy that sees star Ryan Reynolds as a bank clerk who discovers he is a character in a multiplayer online game called Free City.

In fourth place is Paw Patrol – The film, Canadian action comedy in CGI animation based on the television series PAW Patrol created by Keith Chapman. The film grosses another 4 million, reaching a total of 30.3 million dollars.