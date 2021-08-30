Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, the director and the cast present the new Marvel movie

The exit of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

The cinecomic Marvel, which will arrive in theaters on Wednesday 1 September, was presented during a virtual press conference, which saw the participation of the protagonist Simu Liu, the director Destin Daniel Cretton and other cast members, including Awkwafina (Katy), grappling with the most action role of her career, and – surprisingly – Sir Ben Kingsley, who as we know will return in the role of Trevor Slattery, the fake Mandarin seen in Iron Man 3 and in the Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King.

His majesty is also present Kevin Feige, who took the opportunity to commemorate the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A project that has left an indelible mark in the world of the Seventh Art, born under the banner of risk:

It sounds incredible to say now, but I think the biggest risk was choosing Robert Downey Jr. It was the biggest risk but also the most important step in building the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert we won’t be here today talking about this film.

He was an extraordinary actor. Everyone knew he was an amazing actor, but he wasn’t an action movie star.

Introducing Shang-Chi into the MCU

With regard to Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Feige said:

My production partner Jonathan Schwartz and I have been working on this film for a long time. We wanted to bring this character into the MCU but it was equally important for us to bring another kind of representation into these films. And that’s something Destin brought with him when he got on board the project.

It’s action movie, it’s a Marvel movie, but deep down it’s the story of a father and son.

A story that is also affected by the director’s background Destin Daniel Cretton, who worked as a social worker before becoming a director.

I was a childcare assistant in a foster home for at-risk children. I did it for two years, before going to film school. That work has influenced my entire life, my worldview. The stories I’m drawn to are a combination of humor and optimism, but they don’t ignore that dark side that each of us experiences as human beings. And I’m of the opinion that this film encompasses a lot of the things I really believe in.

As for the protagonist Simu Liu, the emotion born from the mere thought of taking part in a similar project was a lot.

I was so nervous, I was a young actor from Toronto, I never thought I’d join the MCU. I mean, it’s the biggest dream you can imagine.

The return of Trevor Slattery

Sir Ben Kingsley instead he focused on his character, recalling the day he was offered the role of Trevor Slattery:

I remember Kevin came to my Oxfordshire home to explain his idea to me, which was that I would play two completely different personalities. An actor who plays a kind of bad teacher. And he presented it to me in such a kind way that it intrigued me right away. So I joined the team with pleasure.

A character who, according to Kingsley, is much deeper than one might think:

Trevor is a beautiful character. He has his problems but I also found moments of empathy and kindness in him. I think deep down he’s a very kind man. I think this shows in a lot of scenes. He is much wiser than he thinks.

This film is about our potential, about finding our deepest essence, the one we were born with but that has been tarnished. Talk about the journey you have to go through to connect with yourself.

The synopsis

Shang-Chi must face the past he believed he left behind when he is lured into the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

The cast

Simu Liu (Blood and Water) interprets Shang-Chi, while the great Tony Leung lends its face to real Tangerine. The cast also includes Awkwafina (Katy), Fala Chen (Jiang Li), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist) And Dallas Liu.

Screenplay and direction

The screenplay is the work of Dave Callaham (The Expendables, Godzilla, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Zombieland: Double Shot, Wonder Woman 1984, Spider-Man: A New Universe 2). The direction was instead entrusted to Destin Daniel Cretton (The glass castle, The right to object, Tokyo Vice).

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi, Master of Kung-Fu, was created by Steve Englehart (texts) e Jim Starlin (drawings) on Special Marvel Edition n ° 15 (December 1973). He is the greatest martial arts expert in theMarvel universe, and his strength is based entirely on individual training and talent, not superpowers. He is the son of the criminal It was Manchu, and was part of both the Heroes for Sale (like Fist of Steel And Luke Cage) both of the Avengers.