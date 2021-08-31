“Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings”, the preview review

It will be released on September 1st “Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings“, The second film of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even now the stand alone on a superhero focuses on family ties and the confrontation of the protagonist with his own past, just like the previous one “Black Widow“.

Cast of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

This is the first film to feature as a protagonist an Asian superhero, we are talking about precisely Shang-Chi, interpreted by Simu Liu. The contour cast consists of Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Ben Kinglsey. He thought about directing the opera Destin Daniel Cretton, increasingly active thanks to popular films such as “Short Them 12” And “The right to object“.

Plot of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

The film begins with a long introduction that tells the origins of Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), raised with hard training. Specifically, we will get to know their parents Wenwu (Tony Leung), the holder of the ten rings that are capable of bestowing great power on the wearer, and Jian Li (Fala Chen), a magical villager of Ta Lo. Wenwu had the goal of world domination with the ten rings, but thanks to Jian Li love prevailed. The two live a happy life together, raising their two children Shang-Chi and Xialing. However, a few years later Jian Li is murdered and Wenwu wants to send her son on a mission to kill the perpetrators of the murder, but Shang-Chi escapes leaving her sister alone.

Years later we find him together with his friend Katy (Awkwafina) to San Francisco. Both work as hotel valets and are unwilling to overlook the responsibilities of the adult world. Despite that, one day Shang-Chi is hitched onto a bus and receives a mysterious postcard bearing his sister’s signature. These events will lead him to confront his past once and for all. For the first time, therefore, Shang-Chi will have to face a real test of maturity without running away as it did in the past. It is, therefore, a training film (rightly) for Shang-Chi who must achieve their independence without thinking only of themselves.

A fantasy action with a romantic background

Cretton manages to pack an original work (the only product that can be partially combined is the television series “Iron Fist“) Without stereotypes which, were it not for some accompanying characters, can be considered a film in itself. Despite being characterized by well-choreographed action sequences, a suggestive setting and fairytale animals, what drives the whole film is romanticism. We move from a fantasy-historical setting to an action one and then combine these two components without ever neglecting the romantic factor. This variable is in the air right from the start when we are at Ta Lo, as well as in physical contacts between Shang-Chi and his father. Ultimately, the film enunciates the fact that every human being is moved by a feeling of love.

Some fight scenes, for example, work precisely for the underlying romantic streak, think of slow motion during the emotional fight between Wenwu And Jian or between Wenwu And Shang-Chi. If not, let’s think about the choices that Shang-Chi makes that are motivated by a deep love for his family. Finally, we also think about Katy (excellent new entry) who accompanies his friend on this tortuous journey. Despite this, the real highlight of the film is Wenwu as well as the actor who plays him.

Tony Leung, in fact, he demonstrates all his acting skills by playing a character tormented and determined at the same time. He goes from being a cold and ruthless man to being one who does everything (even making extreme choices) for love. Such an empathetic villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we had it with Killmonger, Thanos, The Vulture and Loki (in the hope that the Kingpin from Vincent D’Onofrio become canon in all respects). Cretton, in short, it manages to convey the moral of the film very well: the only element capable of moving our life is love.

As a character, Shang-Chi still not among the best in this universe as well as Simu Liu does not yet have the charisma of a Chris Pratt at the time of ” THE Guardians of the Galaxy“. In addition, it still turns out to be a bit unripe Xialing, interesting only for its eventful past but which otherwise leaves the time it finds. In conclusion “Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings“Is not one of the best films ever in this universe, however it has nothing to envy to other films by MCU thanks to its originality.

Jacky Debach

