Shang-Chi: Here’s how the Iron Man 3 Mandarin controversy was “corrected”







ATTENTION: THE ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS !!!

Among the most controversial decisions Marvel has ever made at the storyline level, there is certainly the depiction of the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3, which just recently got “corrected” with the introduction of the real version of that character in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.







The Mandarin character has a very complex history in the comics, being both the father and the nemesis of the hero Shang-Chi. Originally, this role was held by a character named Fu Manchu, who received several negative comments due to an abuse of racial stereotypes. However, today that character is no longer a property of Marvel, which has decided to replace him in effect with the Mandarin, who has also become an archenemy of Iron Man.

The MCU introduced a character named Mandarin in Iron Man 3: At the time, fans were ready for the final showdown between Tony Stark’s Robert Downey Jr. and his great enemy. Eventually, though, that Mandarin turned out to be a fake, a plot orchestrated by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) to manipulate Star: the scientist paid an actor, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) to pose as the Mandarin and the leader of the Ten Rings organization. Fans reacted in a mixed way to the revelation, even though that gimmick, coupled with Kingsley’s performance, certainly figures among the best things about that film.

Shang-Chi finally introduces the “real” Mandarin into the MCU, even though the character has been subjected to the gimmick of retcon to avoid using that name. The character we see in the film, in fact, is Shang-Chi’s father (Simu Liu) and calls himself Xu Wenwu, played by the Hong Kong actor Tony Leung. As in the comics, he is the leader of the Ten Rings organization, so named for the ten powerful bracelets he wears on his wrists that give him long life, super strength and a whole host of other powers. Speaking to his son and daughter, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Wenwu reveals that he never made use of the name “Mandarin”.

Loading... Advertisements

But there is a further one retcon which somehow delves even further into the history of the Mandarin in Shang-Chi. Wenwu, in fact, reveals that Killian invented the name “Mandarin” to give a name to the leader of the Ten Rings. The real leader of the Ten Rings actually finds that name offensive, comparing them to the fruit tree. Wenwu is clearly frustrated with his portrayal of Killian and Slattery, especially in reference to the name “Mandarin”, and has been holding onto this anger for many years, as evidenced by the fact that he has held Slattery himself captive for years, which is later discovered by Shang, Xialing, and Katy (Awkwafina).

Slattery confirms Wenwu’s claims that Killian had hired him to play the Mandarin and that Wenwu had captured and held him captive for years. The only reason he was still alive was that Wenwu’s men had enjoyed his performances. Slattery continues to play a significant role in the film, guiding Shang, Xialing and Katy to the fabled village of Ta-Lo through his translation of the verses emitted by the creature Morris, with whom he was held imprisoned. It is an amazing twist for Shang-Chi, and clearly shows that Marvel felt it had to change the Mandarin character’s representation, further distancing him from his controversial origins.

The theatrical release of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set for 3 September 2021. Destin Daniel Cretton, acclaimed director of Short Term 12, The Glass Castle And The Right to Object starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, was chosen to direct the film, which boasts the screenplay of Dave Callaham (The Expendables, Godzilla, Wonder Woman 1984).

We remind you that in the role of the protagonist there will be the Canadian actor Simu Liu, recently seen in the Netflix comedy Kim’s Convenience. Together with him, in the cast, will also appear Tony Leung as the Mandarin, e Awkwafina, who is supposed to play a “loyal soldier” of the Mandarin, and if it’s true that the villain here will be Shang-Chi’s father, then there’s a very good chance it’s Fah Lo Suee. Anyone who has read the comics will know that she is the sister of the title hero and that her superpower is hypnosis.