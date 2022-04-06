Shanghai allows parents to accompany children with COVID-19 | World

BEIJING (AP) — Following popular outcry, Shanghai will allow parents to accompany their children infected with COVID-19 as China’s largest city sees a new uptick in cases.

Parents who “fully understand the health risks” and sign an agreement will be allowed to accompany their children at surveillance centers, a top inspector from the city’s health commission said Wednesday.

Parents will be required to wear a mask, eat in separate places, avoid sharing personal items and “strictly follow” all aspects of the management system, Wu Ganyu told reporters.

News that parents were being separated from their infected children sparked a wave of protests online, fueled by photos showing multiple children in each crib with no parents in sight.

Shanghai remains under a strict lockdown to fight the latest coronavirus outbreak, entering the second week of what was originally announced as a two-phase measure lasting a total of eight days. The authorities said they will decide on the next restrictions after analyzing the results of the tests carried out on more than 25 million residents of the metropolis.

Shanghai reported Wednesday that another 17,077 positives were detected the day before and that all but 311 were asymptomatic. The city requires that those infected without symptoms go to designated centers for observation, along with their closest contacts.

Since the start of the latest wave last month, Shanghai has recorded a total of nearly 90,000 cases, without fatalities, in a rebound fueled by the BA.2 variant of omicron, which is much more contagious, but also less lethal. than the delta variant.

Although the country’s vaccination rate is around 90%, its domestically produced vaccines, which contain the inactivated virus, are considered weaker than those formulated with messenger RNA, such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that are used abroad and in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau. Vaccination among the elderly is much lower than the total average, and only half of those over 80 years of age have the complete guideline.

On the other hand, in Shanghai there has been criticism for the difficulties in obtaining food and basic necessities, as well as a shortage of toilets, volunteers and beds in isolation rooms with tens of thousands of people under observation.

The capital, Beijing, is also tightening measures after detecting 11 cases in recent days.

Authorities closed a shopping and office center in the busy Wangjing district and require those arriving in the city to report to their place of work or residence within 12 hours and take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours. In addition, they must pass another one within 48 hours after their return to their place of work.

Despite growing public frustration and concerns about the economic fallout, China is sticking to its “zero tolerance” policy toward the coronavirus, which includes mandatory lockdowns, mass testing, and the isolation of all suspected cases and their contacts.