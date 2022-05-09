Shanghai and Beijing tighten COVID restrictions

By Winni Zhou and Martin Quin Pollard

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions on their residents on Monday, sparking new frustrations and even doubts about the legality of their uncompromising fight against the virus.

In Shanghai, which is in its sixth week of lockdown, authorities launched a new campaign to stamp out infections outside quarantine zones in late May, according to people familiar with the move.

Although there has been no official announcement, residents in at least four of Shanghai’s 16 districts received notices over the weekend saying they would not be allowed to leave their homes or receive deliveries, sparking a rush to stock up on food. .

Some of these people had previously been allowed to move around their residential compounds.

“Come home, come home!” a woman yelled through a megaphone at residents under apartment towers in one such complex on Sunday.

“It was like a prison,” said Coco Wang, a Shanghai resident affected by the new restrictions. “We are not afraid of the virus. We are afraid of this policy.”

Among the toughest restrictions imposed in Beijing so far, an area in the capital’s southwest on Monday banned residents from leaving their neighborhoods and ordered a halt to all activities unrelated to virus prevention.

In other hard-hit districts of the capital, residents were ordered to work from home, some restaurants and public transport were closed, and more roads, venues and parks were sealed on Monday.

The restrictions have taken a heavy toll on the Chinese economy. Chinese export growth slowed to its lowest level in nearly two years, according to data released on Monday, as the central bank pledged to increase support for the slowing economy.

In a stark sign of the strains for businesses, the Chinese auto association estimated that last month’s sales fell a staggering 48% year-on-year as COVID restrictions forced factories to close and dampened domestic demand.

The restrictions have also sparked unusual expressions of public anger, which have been exacerbated by recent online accounts of Shanghai authorities forcing residents of positive cases into centralized quarantine and requiring them to hand over their house keys to disinfect them.

A video showed police forcing a lock after a resident refused to open a door. In another, a recording of a call circulated online in which a woman argued with officials who demanded that disinfectant be sprayed in her home despite having tested negative. Reuters was unable to independently verify the videos.

Professor Tong Zhiwei, who teaches law at East China University of Political Science and Law, wrote in an essay widely circulated on social media on Sunday that such acts are illegal and must stop.

“Shanghai should set a good example to the whole country on how to carry out COVID-19 prevention work scientifically and legitimately,” Tong wrote.

Liu Dali, a lawyer at one of China’s largest law firms, wrote a similar letter to the authorities. Copies of both letters were censored online, although users posted screenshots. Posts from Tong’s account on social media site Weibo were blocked late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Zhang Yan, Winni Zhou, David Stanway, Martin Quin Pollard, and the Beijing staff; Writing by Ryan Woo and John Geddie; Editing in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia and Carlos Serrano)