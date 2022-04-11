Shanghai and Covid, new record: 26 thousand infections. Schools are closing in Guangzhou

Beijing, 11 April 2022 – Shanghai in lockdown: contagions by variant Omicron now at an altitude 26 thousand. According to the latest update from the National Health Commission, there are many in the Chinese metropolis 914 confirmed infections And 25,173 asymptomatic cases. The number is slightly up compared to yesterday’s figure, despite the confirmed cases having returned below one thousand level. Shanghai remains theepicenter ofcurrent wavethe worst since the outbreak ofepidemic in Wuhanat the end of 2019. While Guangzhouthe capital of wealthy Guangdong, initiates i mass test for 18 million of people, closes schools in attendance until April 17, authorizes travel only with a test done within 48 hours and suspends public events.

And Wuhan, the symbolic city of the Coronavirus, is involved in the concern for the new wave of infections: whoever has to take the public transportreads a note issued by the local administration, must be in possession of a certificate that proves to have made a swab with negative result in the last 48 hours. Tougher, however, the restrictions a Guangzhou, on which the latest concerns focus. In the manufacturing hub in the south-east of the country, 27 new infections were recorded, nine of which were asymptomatic.

Local authorities have ordered the closure for at least one week of elementary and middle schools, which will be replaced by distance learning, and have asked residents not to leave the city unless necessary. Anyone who has to leave must show the negative result of a swab taken within the last 48 hours. In Guangzhou a mass test that will involve 18 million people.

The mass testing decision was made after health authorities ascertained on Sunday 18 infections from Covid 19 and 9 cases of asymptomatic.

The prolonged lockdown has triggered strong controversy among the residents over the difficulties in finding foodstuffs and basic necessities, and for the enormous delays in deliveries.

And it went viral online video of Shanghai, relaunched by social media, showing a prevention officerin anti-Covid suit, beat to death the dog of an infected person. The man has no mercy on the little Corgi and kills him by hitting him three times with a shovel.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of giants of e-commerce and food delivery platforms have joined the fight against the resurgence of the Omicron variant in Shanghai to ensure the supply of basic necessities in the megacity. Yesterday, local authorities confirmed that e-commerce giants such as JD.com, online food delivery platforms Meituan and Eleme, and courier service companies have partnered with the city to provide daily necessities for residents.

With a population of nearly 26 million people, Shanghai has currently become a battlefield primary against the virus. The anger of residents subjected to lockdowns from 28 March last turns into protests, with chaos scenes and tensions between citizens and health and safety personnel. Videos circulating on social media have filmed scenes of looting of residents of some areas, while in other cases citizens went directly in front of the headquarters of a police station, thus violating home isolation: in front of staff in white overalls and uniformed officials, they shouted their anger for the conditions they have been subjected to for weeks. The protest was also heard from the windows of the city’s compounds. A video shows apartment buildings in a housing estate yelling their encouragement to other residents, with scenes reminiscent of those seen in Wuhan in early 2020.

China is one of the countries in the world with the most rigid policies in containing the pandemic, and also in the face of strong discontent, the line of “contagions zero” it is called “the only way out of the current complex situation”, in an editorial published today by the tabloid Global Times.

Shanghai is at the center of the current wave of infections, and even today it has marked a new record, exceeding 26 thousand cases (over 25 thousand of which asymptomatic): to counter the spread of the virus, over 38 thousand doctors and members of health personnel have been sent from various Chinese provinces, and isolation centers have been created that can accommodate up to 160,000 people. The hard line desired by the central government does not seem, however, to bear the hoped-for results against the current wave, as the days pass and the economic and social balance of the iron fist against the virus becomes increasingly unsustainable.

Covid’s strict containment line has sparked international concerns and one new controversy between China and the United States. The US Embassy in China issued a notification in which he asks his compatriots to “reconsider” any trips to China, due to the wave of infections and restrictions in place and the “arbitrary” application of local laws. China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian replied, is “strongly dissatisfied” and opposes “groundless accusations” against the national anti-epidemic policy.

The strict containment policy of the virus was also criticized by the Chamber of Commerce of the European Union in China, in a letter addressed to the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, Sun Chunlan, head of the national coordination against the epidemic. The measures implemented have caused “significant inconvenience”, from logistics to the production plantor, reads the letter quoted by the Reuters agency, and signed by the president of the association that brings together European companies in China, Joerg Wuttke. The manufacturer of electric vehicles Nio, which announced the suspension of production and delays in deliveries due to restrictions in place in many parts of the country where its suppliers are located.

In the meantime, the Shanghai authorities promise the first easing after resignation of thousands of patients from quarantine facilities, and try to reassure the 26 million inhabitants on the commitment to ensure the regularity of supplies. Over ten thousand patients were discharged over the weekend, and another three thousand patients were discharged today, according to the director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, Wu Jinglei.

Shanghai divided the residential units into three categories of epidemic risk, allowing those with no positive cases for two weeks to conduct “appropriate activity,” said a municipality official, Gu Honghui, quoted by the Chinese media: they are now 7,624 the areas still sealed, to which are added another 2,640 subject to controls, and another 7,565 “prevention areas”, destined for reopening. The Shanghai lockdown also had a sporting impact, with the withdrawal of the Shanghai Port from Asian Champions Leagueas confirmed by the Asia Football Confederation.