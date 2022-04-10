Shanghai, another 25 thousand Covid infections. Lockdown of iron and anger: what is happening

Beijing, April 10, 2022 – Shanghai tighter and tighter in the vice of Covid. And anger grows in the megalopolis, two weeks in lockdownwhich today touched today i 25 thousand infections, with over a thousand confirmed infections of internal transmission (1,006) in addition to 23,937 asymptomatic cases. Although the numbers remain low compared to those of other countries, Shanghai is the epicenter of the worst wave of infections in China since the emergence of the virus in Wuhan at the end of 2019. It is the first city where the ‘Covid zero’ policy has entered in crisis.

Italy, the bulletin of 10 April 2022

Zero tolerance

The gravity of the situation was also reiterated today by the local authorities. “The prevention and control of the epidemic in Shanghai is now at the most critical moment,” said an official of the Municipal Health Commission, Wu Qianyu, confirming that there will be no slackening from the ‘hard line’, also praised last Friday by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. “We can’t tolerate the slightest slowdown,” the official said, “e we must stop the spread of the epidemic“.

Food is also missing

The restrictions in place have resulted serious inconvenience to the approximately 26 million residentswith strong problems infood supply and of primary necessity through the delivery groups, flooded with requests. In many cases, residents place orders as early as dawn in the often frustrated hope of receiving food and other essential items. Not even the intervention of the local authorities on the delivery front serves to appease the anger: deliveries arrive with delays of many hours, as seen in the Twitter video of a foreign resident showing hundreds of lunch bags in the corridors of an apartment building in the middle of the night. Problems with deliveries have generated even more bitter tensions between residents and health and safety personnel, with scenes of tension spread across social media. According to the rules in force, only medical personnel, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with a special permit are allowed to leave the house.

Infected children separated from their parents

Then there is another aspect that is increasing the tension: anyone who tests positive for the tampon, moreover, cannot isolate himself in his own home, but must go to designated structures: to generate anger there are, then, drastic measures such as that of separate infected children from their parentsonly slightly loosened in recent days.

Mega hospital with 50,000 beds opened

Meanwhile, yesterday opened the Largest Covid hospital in the city, created to counter the spread of the pandemic: the structure has over 50,000 beds and the first patients have already been hospitalized. In total, the facilities used for the quarantine of those infected by Covid-19 in the city are over one hundred, with over 160 thousand beds. The road to return to normal is still long: to see the end of the restrictions, according to the forecasts of experts cited by the tabloid Global Times, we will have to wait until the beginning of May.

Use: avoid Shanghai

And in the last few hours it has come from US State Department the recommendation to avoid Shanghai, due to the wave of infections, but also due to China’s tough policy to contain its spread. The invitation to compatriots is to “rethink travel to the People’s Republic of China due to the arbitrary application of local laws and restrictions relating to Covid-19”, “not to travel” to the province of Jilin, Shanghai and Hong Kong “a because of the restrictions relating to Covid, including – in fact – the risk that parents and children may be separated “. For the former British colony increasingly in the orbit of Beijing, “the arbitrary application of local regulations” is reported. Authorized “voluntary departure” for non-essential diplomatic staff in Shanghai and family members.