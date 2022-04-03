Shanghai asks the entire city to get tested for COVID as frustration mounts

A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks a dog in a community of residents, as the second phase of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China. April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, China, April 2 (Reuters) – Shanghai on Sunday ordered its 26 million people to undergo two more rounds of tests for COVID-19, as public anger grows over the way authorities of China’s most populous city are dealing with a record spike in coronavirus infections.

Residents are required to self-test using antigen kits on Sunday and report any positive results, Shanghai government officials said at a news conference, while a city-wide nucleic acid test will be conducted on Monday.

“The main task is to completely eliminate risk points and cut off the transmission chain so that we can curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible,” said Wu Qianyu, an inspector with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.

The entire financial capital of China was confined, after a restriction on movement began in the eastern districts last Monday.

Shanghai’s lockdown has disrupted daily life and business, as health workers and volunteers work tirelessly to try to test the entire population and supply residents with groceries.

The number of COVID cases in China remains low by international standards, but spikes in places like Shanghai are testing its so far successful approach to stamping out the virus through tight controls and aggressive testing and tracing.

Most of Shanghai’s infections have been asymptomatic, according to official data, but China’s “progressive elimination” approach requires authorities to centrally test, track and quarantine all positive cases.

On Sunday, Shanghai reported 7,788 daily asymptomatic cases of local transmission, up from 6,501 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases increased from 260 to 438.

The city accounted for most of mainland China’s 11,781 daily locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and nearly a third of 1,506 symptomatic cases. It was the highest case count in the country since the early days of the pandemic, in February 2020.

