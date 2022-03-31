Shanghai begins confinement due to Covid-19 and puts markets on alert

China seeks to carry out mass testing to control a growing outbreak of Covid-19, while concerns are raised about the economic cost at home and abroad of its strict “Zero Covid” policy.

The biggest since Wuhan. Shanghai, the financial capital and the largest city in China, is facing a strong outbreak of Covid-19 that forced the authorities to decree a two-sided quarantine that ends until April 5.

With 26 million inhabitants, Shanghai seeks to contain the worst outbreak recorded in the city since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The confinement, proposed to two blocs, could affect both the Chinese economy and the international economy due to its status as a financial and logistics center.

The districts east of the Huangpu River will go into lockdown from today until April 1, with the districts west of the river taking their turn until April 5. Public transport will be suspended, including taxis.

The authorities will organize massive PCR test campaigns in the districts that are confined to detect those infected.

Several reports on social networks showed how citizens took over local supermarkets to stockpile groceries. Images of massive purchases and even fights over products circulated on Douyin, the national version of TikTok.

For the inhabitants of the city in confinement, it will be allowed to order food or supplies at home, but the delivery men will not be able to access the buildings. The government ordered companies to work remotely, except in the cases of companies “that guarantee the life and operation of the city”, such as the energy, telecommunications or food supply sector.

Private vehicles will not be able to circulate “unless it is necessary.” Workers, including operators of the city stock exchange, will remain inside a “bubble” for the duration of the blockade.

A police officer in a protective suit stands guard at the entrance to a tunnel leading to the Pudong area across the Huangpu River following traffic restrictions amid lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai , China March 28, 2022. © Aly Song/Reuters

According to experts, the city “could not be confined because of its important role in China’s economy and development and its global impact.” Wu Fan, one of the health experts, said that “detained international cargo ships would be seen floating” in the East China Sea if the city comes to a standstill.

Over the past few weeks, many Shanghai communities have been in lockdown, with their housing complexes blocked off with blue and yellow plastic barriers and residents forced to undergo multiple tests for Covid-19.

“I think if the lockdown continues like this, our school workers won’t be affected much, but what about those who work in the real economy? How will they be able to maintain their businesses?” asked Huang Qi, a resident of 35 years.

Some 1,219 new confirmed cases of domestic infection were detected on Sunday, 1,000 of them in the northeastern province of Jilin, along with 4,996 asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission.

According to the pandemic prevention and control office, the new measures being implemented are aimed at “stopping the spread of the virus, protecting people’s lives and health, and achieving the dynamic goal of Zero Covid as soon as possible.”

In Shanghai, 22.4 million people have their complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19, and more than one million have received a booster dose.

With AP and EFE