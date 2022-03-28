Shanghai begins two-phase lockdown as COVID cases rise

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment stands behind the barrier of a confined area due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai, China, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

By Andrew Galbraith and David Stanway

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) – Shanghai, China’s financial heartland, launched a two-stage lockdown of its 26 million people on Monday, closing bridges and tunnels and restricting road traffic in a bid to contain rising cases of COVID-19.

The sudden lockdown, announced by the Shanghai municipal government on Sunday, will divide the city in two along the Huangpu River for nine days to allow for “staggered” tests. This is the largest alteration caused by COVID-19 in the city.

The order marks a change of course for the city government, which until Saturday denied that Shanghai was going into lockdown while applying a more gradual “pick and parcel” approach to try to curb infections.

Wu Fan, a member of the Shanghai COVID expert team, told a briefing that recent mass testing had detected “large-scale” infections across the city, triggering a more forceful response.

“Containing the large-scale outbreak in our city is very important because once infected people have been brought under control, we have blocked transmission,” he said, adding that tests will be carried out until all risks are eliminated.

On Sunday, 3,450 asymptomatic COVID cases were reported in Shanghai, accounting for almost 70% of the total daily asymptomatic cases in China, along with 50 symptomatic cases, according to the city government.

Across the country, 5,134 new asymptomatic cases and 1,219 symptomatic ones were registered on Sunday, the health authority said in its regular bulletin.

The Shanghai Public Security Bureau reported that it will close the bridges and tunnels that cross the Huangpu River and the expressway tolls concentrated in the east of the city until April 1.

Similar restrictions will be imposed in areas west of the river from April 1-5.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and David Stanway in Shanghai; additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; editing by Jane Wardell, Robert Birsel; translation by Darío Fernández)