Shanghai, China tightens lockdown for worst COVID outbreak in 2 years

The economic capital has become the epicenter of a new wave of infections in China in recent days. Photo: AFP

On Shanghaialmost all of the 25 million inhabitants were confined on Saturday, dDue to the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China in two yearsand under very strict conditions that make parents fear being separated from their children.

What is known about the confinement in Shanghai, China?

The economic capital became in the last days at the epicenter of a new wave of infections in Chinarelated to the Ómicron variant, which started accelerating in early March.

To avoid a total confinement, detrimental to the economy, lhe municipal authorities first alternately confined the two halves of the city for general screening.

the pawestern shanghai (Puxi), was confined on Friday, when the east (Pudong) was to lift its restrictions after four days of lockdown.

Workers walk the streets: Photo: AFP

On Saturday, the city council finally announced a more or less strict maintenance of the measures in almost all of this part of Shanghaiwhere the emblematic skyscrapers of the business district are located.

In March the lockdowns began. Photo: Reuters/File

This decision is equivalent to a de facto confinement of the largest city in Chinawhere numerous multinationals are established and which represents around 4% of the GDP of the Asian giantaccording to analysts.

In the face of the epidemic rebound, Several exhibition halls in the metropolis have been transformed in recent days into makeshift quarantine centers.

Some parents say they fear being confined if they test positive, and they are also worried about their children, from which they could be separated, by virtue of strict isolation measures.

Police began to cordon off various areas in March. Photo: Reuters / File

“My daughter is not even four months old. If she tests positive, she will be quarantined alone.said Law, a resident who did not want to give his full name.

The streets look empty. Photo: Costfoto via Getty Images

If the parents test positive for COVID and have to be isolated, city ​​will provide “quick help” to neglected minorsassured a person in charge of the municipality, Zeng Qun, quoted on Saturday by the Xinhua agency.

Children left home alone will be cared for by “temporary guardians” or they will be placed in a place provided for this purpose, explained the person in charge.