Shanghai confines 25 million people to contain COVID infections – El Financiero

The 25 million Shanghai residents are almost all under some kind of lockdown as the financial center struggles to contain the variant Highly contagious ómicron of the coronavirus.

The eastern half of the Chinese megacity remains under strict movement restrictions despite the end of a widespread four-day lockdown on Friday morning, according to a government statement on Saturday. That means the entire population of the metropolis is currently under some form of quarantine, as the two-part lockdown moved to the western half of Shanghai on Friday.

The residents of the western part of the city, where approximately two-thirds of its population lives, they began their four-day confinement at 3 a.m. m. local time on Friday as the show drew to a close in the east. during the restrictionsresidents are prohibited from leaving home except for mandatory mass COVID testing.

Shanghai has become the epicenter of China’s worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The city’s daily infections soared from fewer than five in early March to more than 6,300 on Friday, official data showed.

“Currently, the epidemic situation is serious and complex, and the task of prevention and control is extremely difficult,” Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai municipal health commission, told a news conference.

He said the renewed rise in cases after a brief decline earlier this week is the result of broader COVI screening.D. Authorities tested more than 14 million people in the western half of the city on Friday as part of two-round tests.

The spread of the highly transmissible omicron strain to Shanghai, home to the world’s largest container port and the national headquarters of many domestic and foreign companies, is the biggest test yet for President Xi Jinping’s dual goals of eliminating the virus and minimize the economic and social impact. The worsening outbreak weighs further on the world’s second-largest economy and threatens to disrupt global supply chains.

dead city

Strict implementation of lockdown measures has turned the once-booming city into a ghost town, with video footage released by Chinese state media showing empty shopping streets, usually packed with people.

While eastern Shanghai’s lockdown officially ended at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, most residents were unable to leave their homes immediately under what the local government described as a staggered quarantine regime.

People with mild or no symptoms must undergo mandatory central quarantine for treatment or monitoring in mostly makeshift facilities built in massive gyms or exhibition centers around the city. If parents with young children are sent to a central quarantine, authorities will try to help find volunteers or staff to care for the children left behind, Zeng Qun, deputy director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, told a briefing.

The rules also require anyone who lives in a building where a COVID case has been reported to stay homebound for two weeks. Residents of other buildings in the same complex as the block where a positive patient was reported will be subject to a seven-day home quarantine.

Residents living near gated communities will be confined to their neighborhood for a week and will be limited to sending one person from each household once a day to deliver necessities.

As of Saturday, the nearly 9 million residents of the eastern half of the city were still subject to some kind of restriction, according to the official statement. Nearly 40 percent of the new infections reported in the city on Saturday came from the eastern part, known as Pudong.