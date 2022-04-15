Shanghai covid lockdown alarms other cities in China | Society

“Before the flood comes, build the dam.” It is one of the proverbs that can be used in Mandarin as the equivalent of Spanish “when you see your neighbor’s beard peeling, put yours to soak”. And it is also one of the sayings that come to the fore in conversations in China as a result of the chaotic confinement of Shanghai, the financial capital, where serious problems of shortages and complaints about unhygienic conditions in quarantine centers continue. From Beijing in the north to Guangzhou in the south, residents are bracing for fear that similar lockdowns will end up being applied to them.

The great metropolises of China, which throughout the two and a half years of the pandemic never suffered a complete confinement, are now nervously looking at the example of Shanghai, where the worst outbreak since Wuhan is leaving more than 20,000 cases a day despite leading already two weeks of strict isolation. Many residents denounce everything from problems receiving necessary medical attention to food shortages, to the sacrifice of dogs whose owners have been taken to a quarantine center, while volunteer workers have confined themselves to the factories to maintain production.

The financial capital, which in the last two days had registered a decrease in infections and had begun to relax its isolation measures, suffered a setback this Wednesday by announcing a new rise in daily cases, to reach 26,330, a new record.

Given the growing discontent of citizens due to an isolation that was initially scheduled to be lifted on the 5th, the Shanghai police have warned that those who skip the confinement measures will be treated harshly by the law, and have urged not to distribute fake news. Due to the scarcity of fresh products and delivery men —who are at home—, prices have been skyrocketing, to the point that the authorities have had to warn against speculation.

Given the unpredictability of the supply, many residents of the most cosmopolitan city in the country explain that in order to get some fresh food — traditionally, the Chinese consumer does not buy frozen or canned food — they have had to resort to forming large groups on the internet to buy wholesale. , to ration the food they have in the pantry, or even barter.

“We can’t leave my residential complex in the Hongkou district, but a few days ago I received a box with vegetables sent by the authorities: potatoes, carrots, onions and broccoli. I know a waiter who has been confined to a restaurant on my street, and the back door leads to my apartment complex. So I stayed with him one night. You can’t leave the house and I was afraid that someone would catch me going there, but nobody said anything to me. I gave him potatoes, carrots and an onion, and in return he gave me two packets of noodles. That’s how we’ve been pulling,” says Zhang, one of the residents affected by the confinement.

Medical staff carry out coronavirus tests in a residential complex that is under quarantine, this Friday in Shanghai. ALEX PLAVEVSKI (EFE)

In scenes similar to those that the West experienced two years ago, numerous tips circulate on Chinese social networks on what to do in the event that the mobile health application, essential to enter almost anywhere, shows the dreaded yellow color that denounces passing through a risk area or possible contact with an infected person. Or what products are the best to have stored in case of quarantine. Or how to better store vegetables so that they last longer before consuming them. Or how to create an urban garden on the terrace. The announcement of cases in a city unleashes a generalized nervousness among its population.

In Beijing, the classification as a “high-risk area” of a neighborhood in which half a dozen infections linked to a fashion store were detected has led residents to stockpile food and basic necessities since the weekend. The supermarkets in the center of the capital show a higher traffic than usual and in some products such as eggs, oil or breakfast items have been sold out.

“Just in case,” explains Xu, a 44-year-old financial adviser who spent part of her Sunday shopping for frozen vegetables online and stocking her freezer. “I am not a person who tends to worry, but after seeing what has happened in Shanghai, better to be forewarned.” For her part, Janet, a 38-year-old translator, has opted to purchase a second refrigerator. “The one she had was small and she couldn’t save much. With another one, I guarantee you’ll be able to store a few days’ worth of fresh food. When this happens I’ll see what I do with the new one. I can always resell it,” she explains, laughing.

In Guangzhou, where several dozen cases have been detected since last week, municipal authorities have already carried out two rounds of PCR tests for its 18 million residents and suspended face-to-face classes in schools. Travelers who want to enter the city will have to comply with strict control measures, including virus detection tests. Only people who have a “compelling reason” and have undergone a PCR test with a negative result no more than 48 hours before leaving will be able to leave it. From this Tuesday and until the 18th, the entertainment venues will have to remain closed and the capacity of other events will be limited.

This city, a hub of manufacturing production, has converted one of the world’s largest convention centers, the Canton Fair Complex, into a temporary hospital to accommodate possible quarantined cases. Local media have indicated that many residents have taken to buying fresh produce both in physical markets and on e-commerce platforms. The authorities, however, assure that the situation is under control and supplies are guaranteed.

In total, according to calculations by analysts at the Japanese bank Nomura, around 373 million people, or almost a quarter of the total population of China, are totally or partially confined in 45 cities that accumulate 40% of GDP of the world’s second economy.

Chinese authorities estimate that the number of new infections will remain high over the next few days. “The epidemic is in a phase of rapid increase, without community contagion having been effectively controlled yet,” said a spokesman for the National Health Commission, Lei Zhenglong, at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.