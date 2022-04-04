Shanghai COVID outbreak: Chinese regime separates children from their parents, including babies, despite international criticism

Residents line up for PCR tests at a residential area, during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, 4 April 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song



Shanghai has been separating COVID-positive children from their parents, citing epidemic prevention requirements, which has sparked widespread public outcry. More than 30 countries have written to the Chinese Foreign Ministry urging the authorities not to take that step.

“We request that under no circumstances are parents and children separated,” said a letter written by the French consulate in Shanghai and addressed to the Shanghai foreign affairs office on March 31.

In a separate letter to the Chinese Foreign Ministry dated the same day, the British embassy in Beijing said it was concerned about “recent cases in which local authorities have tried to separate minors who have tested positive for COVID-19 from their parents” and requested guarantees that this would not happen to diplomatic personnel.

The French consulate and British embassy said they were writing the letters on behalf of other countries, including European Union states and others such as Norway, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand after learning of the difficulties caused by the Shanghai closure, that the city carried out in two stages starting on March 28.

Asymptomatic or mild cases should be sent to “a specialized isolation environment with staff who can communicate in English”said the letter from the French consulate, a copy of which Reuters saw and verified with two sources.

Currently, asymptomatic cases sent to centralized quarantine centers, some of which have been described as unsanitary and overcrowded.

The British embassy said there were concerns about conditions and a lack of privacy at the newly deployed mobile hospital facilities, adding that isolating in diplomatic housing was a “preferable solution and consistent with our privileges of the Vienna Convention”, in the letter seen by Reuters and verified by two sources.

A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks a dog in a community of residents as the second phase of a two-stage lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been put in place in Shanghai, China, on April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

“The British Consulate General in Shanghai has been raising its concerns about various aspects of the current COVID policies in relationship with all British citizens in China, with the relevant Chinese authorities,” a spokesman for the consulate said.

The French consulate declined to comment on the letter. The Australian Consulate General in Shanghai, which was quoted in the letters, also declined to comment but said it had been collaborating with local authorities on COVID-19 restrictions.

The United States did not appear as a signatory to either letter. However, the US consul general in the city, Jim Heller, told members of a private chat group for US citizens that the The consulate had highlighted many of the concerns raised in the European letter with the local government.

A US embassy spokesman declined to comment on Heller’s comments, but said the way embassy staff were treated in the COVID pandemic was “the perfect job” and that the embassy was engaging in COVID-related policy with the Chinese government.

Other countries, including Norway, Switzerland and New Zealand, which were mentioned in the letters, did not respond to requests for comment. China’s Foreign Ministry also did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Shanghai official Wu Qianyu told a news conference that children could be accompanied by their parents if the parents were also infected, but separated if they were not, adding that policies were still being refined.

China sent the military and thousands of health workers to Shanghai to help conduct COVID-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise Monday amid the city’s lockdown. in one of the largest public health responses in the country’s history.

