Shanghai, Covid positive elder mistaken for dead and sent to the morgue. Then the discovery: he is still alive

TO Shanghai one lives with fear: of getting infected and ending up in quarantine centers, but also of being locked up in the house without food and drinking water, or having pets taken away. The metropolis is in lockdown since March 28 and its 25 million inhabitants leave only for the mandatory swab. The city with the largest port in the world is paralyzed – and with it a piece of the Chinese economy – to the goal Covid-zero prosecuted by the government. The same one that is now also threatening to freeze Pechinor. But the latest episode encapsulates better than anything else the chaotic management of the fight against Covid in the financial metropolis of China. A patient from a nursing home who tested positive for the virus was about to be mistakenly taken to the morgue. The elderly man was saved by some employees who fortunately realized that he was not dead.

“This is murder,” reads Weibo – the Chinese Twitter – along with many other indignant posts. Videos circulating on social media show two men with yellow body bags outside Xinchangzheng hospital in Putuo district. The operators, dressed in anti-contagion suits, open the bag in front of an employee of the facility, who, according to users, insists that the person is still alive. The staff member then checks the signs of life and closes the bag, against the protests of bystanders. According to the video and comments from various users, the nurse then returned to the center admitting the mistake. The man was returned to the facility in a wheelchair, safe and sound.